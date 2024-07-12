Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Up 0%

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) rose 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.14 and last traded at $40.77. Approximately 2,787,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 15,586,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.47. The stock has a market cap of $82.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15, a PEG ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 300.5% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.