Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $82.50 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $62.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EAT. Argus raised Brinker International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.03.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EAT

Brinker International Price Performance

EAT opened at $65.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.82. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $76.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.51.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 154.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brinker International

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,421,022.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,988.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,421,022.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,988.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $215,480.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,714 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,623. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 96.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 64,800.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 3,611.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.