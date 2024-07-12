BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.63.

NYSE BWA opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.65. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $47.05.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

