Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Free Report) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a top pick rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Boralex from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.56.

Boralex Stock Performance

BLX stock opened at C$34.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$33.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.42. The company has a market cap of C$3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$25.40 and a twelve month high of C$36.68.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.05. Boralex had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of C$291.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$296.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Boralex will post 1.0561014 EPS for the current year.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Boralex’s payout ratio is 67.35%.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

