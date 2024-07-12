BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target Raised to $99.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $98.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut BOK Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.90.

BOKF opened at $94.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $62.42 and a 12 month high of $96.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.73.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $806.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 32.07%.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $274,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,305.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 59.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 39,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

