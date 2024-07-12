Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.93.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BXMT. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BXMT

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $38,493.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,578.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $79,025.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,288.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $38,493.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,578.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,057 shares of company stock worth $191,141 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BXMT opened at $18.96 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $23.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 632.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.08%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,266.67%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.