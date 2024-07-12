Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Shares Up 9.5%

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.75 ($0.07). 786,824 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 857,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.07).

Blackbird Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £26.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -675.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.88.

Insider Transactions at Blackbird

In other Blackbird news, insider Ian McDonough purchased 157,893 shares of Blackbird stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £6,315.72 ($8,089.82). Corporate insiders own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

About Blackbird

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing software platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

