BitTorrent-New Reaches Market Capitalization of $766.93 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $766.93 million and $17.59 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000237 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000655 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001591 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000558 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000079 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $18,745,821.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

