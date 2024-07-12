BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) vs. TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Financial Contrast

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) and TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.3% of BitFuFu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of TeraWulf shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of BitFuFu shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of TeraWulf shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BitFuFu and TeraWulf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BitFuFu N/A N/A N/A TeraWulf -56.70% -30.00% -16.17%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BitFuFu 0 0 0 0 N/A TeraWulf 0 0 7 1 3.13

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BitFuFu and TeraWulf, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

TeraWulf has a consensus price target of $5.53, suggesting a potential upside of 16.49%. Given TeraWulf’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TeraWulf is more favorable than BitFuFu.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BitFuFu and TeraWulf’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BitFuFu $370.55 million 0.05 $10.49 million N/A N/A TeraWulf $69.23 million 22.86 -$73.42 million N/A N/A

BitFuFu has higher revenue and earnings than TeraWulf.

Volatility and Risk

BitFuFu has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TeraWulf has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About BitFuFu

BitFuFu Inc. provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

