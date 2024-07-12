Bitfarms’ (BITF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

BITF has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Bitfarms from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.25 to $2.30 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Bitfarms stock opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Bitfarms has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.91. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 3.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 64.06% and a negative return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $50.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bitfarms will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the first quarter worth $37,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

