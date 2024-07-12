Bitcoin Price Tops $58,135.32 on Top Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,146.43 billion and $1.39 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $58,135.32 on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $354.78 or 0.00610266 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00037975 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00067159 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,720,109 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.
