Bitcoin Price Tops $58,135.32 on Top Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,146.43 billion and $1.39 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $58,135.32 on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $354.78 or 0.00610266 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00037975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00067159 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,720,109 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.