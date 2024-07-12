Biechele Royce Advisors Acquires New Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Biechele Royce Advisors acquired a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.74. 7,592,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,509,102. The company has a market cap of $135.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.