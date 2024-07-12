Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, an increase of 460.3% from the June 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bear Creek Mining Stock Performance

Shares of BCEKF remained flat at $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 369,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,978. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.21. Bear Creek Mining has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.46.

About Bear Creek Mining

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru and Mexico. It explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Corani Silver-Lead-Zinc Project, which consists of thirteen mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and the Mercedes Gold Mine project that consists of 43 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

