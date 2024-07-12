Bard Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,150 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.2% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.41.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,385,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,844,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The firm has a market cap of $445.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

