Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Upgraded by Piper Sandler Companies to Neutral

Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has $42.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.41.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $41.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.51 and its 200 day moving average is $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $41.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 644,460,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,437,936,000 after buying an additional 36,124,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $3,734,407,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Bank of America by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,030,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,502,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879,524 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,833,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 40,508,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,928,000 after buying an additional 2,935,040 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

