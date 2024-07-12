Bank of America Lowers Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $60.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Bank of America from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.33% from the company’s current price.

MNST has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ MNST opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $61.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 49,495 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $7,340,000. Defender Capital LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 371,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after buying an additional 86,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $517,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.