Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,413,900 shares, an increase of 262.8% from the June 15th total of 665,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 409.1 days.

Banco Santander Stock Down 5.7 %

BCDRF traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.66. 589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,268. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.