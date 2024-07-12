B. Riley Raises Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $4,900.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at B. Riley from $4,400.00 to $4,900.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BKNG. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,205.00 target price (up from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,950.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,980.15.

BKNG traded up $38.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,974.46. 6,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,055. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,840.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,652.78. Booking has a 52-week low of $2,733.04 and a 52-week high of $4,040.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Booking will post 178.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 211 shares in the company, valued at $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 211 shares in the company, valued at $756,027.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

