B. Riley Boosts Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target to $112.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $109.00 to $112.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Silicon Motion Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.13.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Down 0.6 %

SIMO stock opened at $80.08 on Monday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $95.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $189.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 161.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336,448 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $102,779,000 after purchasing an additional 825,394 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 955,514 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $58,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 247.0% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 855,449 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $65,818,000 after acquiring an additional 608,949 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,250.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 819,289 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $41,989,000 after acquiring an additional 758,640 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.1% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 736,371 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $56,656,000 after acquiring an additional 35,623 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.