AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. AZZ had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $413.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. AZZ updated its FY25 guidance to $4.50-5.00 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 4.500-5.000 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:AZZ traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.15. The company had a trading volume of 151,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,854. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.78 and its 200 day moving average is $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 75.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. AZZ has a twelve month low of $42.55 and a twelve month high of $86.94.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 63.55%.
AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.
