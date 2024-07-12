AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. AZZ had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $413.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. AZZ updated its FY25 guidance to $4.50-5.00 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 4.500-5.000 EPS.

AZZ Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZZ traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.15. The company had a trading volume of 151,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,854. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.78 and its 200 day moving average is $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 75.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. AZZ has a twelve month low of $42.55 and a twelve month high of $86.94.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 63.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on AZZ shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on AZZ in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Noble Financial upgraded shares of AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AZZ in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AZZ

AZZ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.