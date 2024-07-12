AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. AZZ had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $413.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. AZZ updated its FY25 guidance to $4.50-5.00 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 4.500-5.000 EPS.
AZZ Trading Up 0.8 %
AZZ stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.79. The stock had a trading volume of 163,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,015. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 75.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.28. AZZ has a 12-month low of $42.55 and a 12-month high of $86.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.60.
AZZ Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.55%.
About AZZ
AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.
