AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. AZZ had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $413.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. AZZ updated its FY25 guidance to $4.50-5.00 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 4.500-5.000 EPS.

AZZ Trading Up 0.8 %

AZZ stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.79. The stock had a trading volume of 163,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,015. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 75.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.28. AZZ has a 12-month low of $42.55 and a 12-month high of $86.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.60.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial upgraded shares of AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

