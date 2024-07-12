Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) is Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Tweedy Browne Co LLC lowered its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 962,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 50,250 shares during the period. Autoliv comprises approximately 5.4% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $115,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 15,425.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $240,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,237.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALV traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,401. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.37 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.64.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

