AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in AT&T were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.82. 21,019,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,264,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average of $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

