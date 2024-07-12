Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.50

Shares of Arrow Exploration Corp. (LON:AXL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 29.50 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 29 ($0.37), with a volume of 477802 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.25 ($0.37).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 42 ($0.54) price target on shares of Arrow Exploration in a report on Wednesday.

Arrow Exploration Price Performance

Arrow Exploration Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of £79.30 million, a P/E ratio of 676.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. Arrow Exploration Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

