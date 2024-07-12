Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.50

Shares of Arrow Exploration Corp. (LON:AXL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 29.50 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 29 ($0.37), with a volume of 477802 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.25 ($0.37).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 42 ($0.54) price target on shares of Arrow Exploration in a report on Wednesday.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Arrow Exploration
Arrow Exploration Price Performance
Arrow Exploration Company Profile
Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. Arrow Exploration Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Arrow Exploration
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.