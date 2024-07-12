Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) PT Raised to $151.00 at Barclays

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARES. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.69.

NYSE:ARES opened at $141.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Ares Management has a one year low of $96.00 and a one year high of $150.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $707.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $19,791,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $19,791,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 143,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.51, for a total transaction of $18,880,759.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 854,823 shares of company stock worth $117,054,651 in the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 555.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

