Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Up 7.4%

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.91. Approximately 1,579,518 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 5,907,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACHR shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.42.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Archer Aviation by 62.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the second quarter worth $39,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the first quarter worth $49,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the first quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

