Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 118.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIT. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total transaction of $127,861.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AIT traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.99. The company had a trading volume of 157,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,860. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.38 and a 12-month high of $201.76.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

