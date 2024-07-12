APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,643,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,050,000 after acquiring an additional 924,400 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,347,000 after buying an additional 1,938,335 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in APA by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,705,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,520,000 after buying an additional 2,367,570 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,235,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,866,000 after buying an additional 626,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,619,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,983,000 after buying an additional 88,061 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.97. 4,198,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,429,996. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average is $31.39.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.19%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of APA from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.95.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

