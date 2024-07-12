Anthony Paul Clements Sells 300,000 Shares of Vatic Ventures Corp. (CVE:VCV) Stock

Vatic Ventures Corp. (CVE:VCV – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Paul Clements sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.
Vatic Ventures Stock Performance
Shares of VCV stock opened at C$0.05 on Friday. Vatic Ventures Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.03 and a 52-week high of C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83. The stock has a market cap of C$1.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06.
About Vatic Ventures
