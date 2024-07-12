Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Short Interest Up 393.8% in June

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, an increase of 393.8% from the June 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 674,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Anglo American Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NGLOY stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,680. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $17.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NGLOY shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,630.00.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

