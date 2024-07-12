Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 66.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $5.05 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.99.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

