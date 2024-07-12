Analysts Set Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Target Price at $98.25

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBH. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $70.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $56.34 and a one year high of $75.31. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.49.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.42 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 18.60%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

