Analysts Set Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Price Target at $6.38

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.38.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PACB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Up 15.4 %

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $14.55.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.26% and a negative net margin of 148.13%. The company had revenue of $38.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.78 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

