Analysts Set Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target at $47.00

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

CNQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Desjardins lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $36.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average is $35.48.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 20.58%. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.777 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,470,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $289,132,000 after buying an additional 158,680 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $336,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 33.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,311,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $472,806,000 after buying an additional 1,831,015 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 291,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,930,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 7.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,435,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,809,000 after buying an additional 97,947 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

