Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $20,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amarillo National Bank boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,570,541.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,481,343 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.9 %

ADI traded down $4.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $233.74. 3,103,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,278,600. The company has a market cap of $115.99 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $241.88.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 85.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.23.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

