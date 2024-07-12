Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 4,514.3% during the 1st quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 43,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 197,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.10.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE MO traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.30. 1,082,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,914,844. The company has a market cap of $81.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.71 and a 200 day moving average of $43.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

