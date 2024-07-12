Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Increased to $187.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $168.00 to $187.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GOOGL. Loop Capital restated a hold rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $195.06.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $185.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.33 and its 200 day moving average is $157.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,516,961.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,988 shares of company stock valued at $21,015,755 in the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,441,917,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,803,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,724,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275,757 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,810,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,980,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374,756 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Alphabet by 39,754.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,025,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $841,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010,548 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4,894.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,445,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,606,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336,359 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

