Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Hits New 12-Month High at $99.52

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$99.52 and last traded at C$99.19, with a volume of 450366 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$95.73.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares set a C$104.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$101.88.

The firm has a market cap of C$51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.97, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$92.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$80.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.20 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 2.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.3937412 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 199.07%.

In other news, Director Sean Boyd sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.08, for a total transaction of C$10,809,600.00. In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director Sean Boyd sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.08, for a total value of C$10,809,600.00. Also, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 1,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total value of C$91,760.00. Insiders have sold 163,279 shares of company stock worth $14,798,903 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

