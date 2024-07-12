Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 64.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 198,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,187,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $3.96 on Friday, hitting $259.13. The company had a trading volume of 149,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,548. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $262.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.60.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

