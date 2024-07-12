Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 350 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,746,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,275,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 946,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,202,000 after purchasing an additional 343,958 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 331.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 912,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,945,000 after acquiring an additional 700,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 907,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,789,000 after acquiring an additional 231,202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of POCT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,058 shares. The company has a market cap of $627.07 million, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.33.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

