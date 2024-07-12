Advisory Alpha LLC Has $417,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Bank of America dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,543,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,248,440. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The stock has a market cap of $88.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

