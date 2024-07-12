Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 639,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,805 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 1.1% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $58,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 58,416,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869,272 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,821,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,732 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $282,785,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,439,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5,045.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.22.

NYSE:PM traded up $2.24 on Thursday, reaching $105.00. 3,739,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,392,619. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.16 and a 200-day moving average of $95.45. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $105.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

