Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at KeyCorp

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer's stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $181.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.92. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $294.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.56, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 359.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 292,228 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,047,000 after buying an additional 228,614 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,101 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 39,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 11,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

