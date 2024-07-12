ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Purchases 4,273 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the quarter. Hess accounts for 0.1% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 129,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Hess by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 123,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Hess by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 100,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,100,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,407,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HES traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.74. 3,159,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $131.61 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HES shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.09.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

