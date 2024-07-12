Achain (ACT) Trading 30.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Achain (ACT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Achain has traded 30.1% higher against the dollar. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $51.13 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000905 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000647 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001600 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Telegram](https://t.me/AchainOfficial)[Github](https://github.com/Achain-Dev/Achain2.0)[Medium](https://achainfoundation.medium.com/)[Reddit](https://www.reddit.com/r/Achain%5FOfficial)[LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/company/achain-foundation/)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/Achain-124056884987435/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW7vfe7L2B803H0P0r8TWDw)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.