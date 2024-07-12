Accolade (ACCD) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ: ACCD) in the last few weeks:

6/28/2024 – Accolade had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $5.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – Accolade had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $6.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – Accolade had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – Accolade had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $13.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – Accolade had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $14.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – Accolade had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $16.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2024 – Accolade had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Accolade Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,323,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. Accolade, Inc. has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $276.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.13. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accolade

In other news, CAO Colin Mchugh sold 5,543 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $36,694.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,171.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,472 shares of company stock valued at $105,246. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Accolade in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Accolade in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Accolade by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Finally, GGV Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 242.9% during the first quarter. GGV Capital LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 12,795 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

