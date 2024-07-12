Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives $87.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.56.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $67.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.22. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $62.04 and a 12-month high of $87.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -479.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $768.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.20 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Acadia Healthcare's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 16.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 306,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 347,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,409,000 after purchasing an additional 33,266 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 9.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 382,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,900,000 after purchasing an additional 32,504 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

