A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Earns Buy Rating from BWS Financial

BWS Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of A10 Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on A10 Networks

A10 Networks Stock Performance

ATEN stock opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.12. A10 Networks has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $16.46.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that A10 Networks will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Insider Transactions at A10 Networks

In other A10 Networks news, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 3,296,047 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $50,759,123.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 619,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,535,156.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A10 Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 61,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in A10 Networks by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.