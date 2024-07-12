81,250 Shares in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Purchased by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 81,250 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.23% of Perficient at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRFT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Perficient by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,958 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $249,779,000 after purchasing an additional 158,842 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Perficient by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,945,667 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $128,064,000 after buying an additional 404,154 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 5.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,401,150 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $78,871,000 after buying an additional 71,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Perficient by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,595 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $63,097,000 after acquiring an additional 14,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perficient by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 952,399 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

PRFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Perficient from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Perficient stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.99. The company had a trading volume of 78,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.51. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $96.93.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Perficient had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

