3,700 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Purchased by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C acquired a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 20,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.4% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,581,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,517. The company has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.58 and its 200-day moving average is $99.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $106.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.01%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

